MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $6.50. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 133,707 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDXG. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $948.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.98.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

