Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.9 million-$857.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.2 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.42 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MIR stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.09. 2,047,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,131. Mirion Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MIR

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $83,894.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,768,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $83,894.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $289,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,653 shares of company stock worth $487,194. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.