Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Moelis & Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years. Moelis & Company has a payout ratio of 99.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.3%.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 3.1 %

MC stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.53 and a beta of 1.34. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Insider Activity

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,634. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

