Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $918.00 at Truist Financial

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $799.00 to $918.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $862.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $10.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $795.76. 1,366,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $810.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $727.31. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $891.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total value of $2,131,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,906 shares in the company, valued at $55,333,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,709 shares of company stock worth $71,147,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

