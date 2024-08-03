Moonriver (MOVR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.07 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Moonriver has a total market cap of $79.98 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $8.82 or 0.00014248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,455,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,190 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

