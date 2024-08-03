Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

