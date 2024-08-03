Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 290 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 290 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 301.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $3,844,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares
In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $115.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,957.66. The stock had a trading volume of 108,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,766.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,649.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,274.91 and a one year high of $2,174.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.83.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $52.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 195.31 EPS for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.64%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
