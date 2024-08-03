Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,489.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 948,077,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,520,401,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,538,765 shares of company stock worth $2,403,399,367. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. 76,727,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,436,524. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

