Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.3% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.67. 2,308,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,685. The company has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $169.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average of $158.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

