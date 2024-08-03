Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.3% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,164 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

