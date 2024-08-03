Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $10.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $535.77. 5,429,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $547.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

