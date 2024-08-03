Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.80. 313,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,408. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $239.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.85 and a 200 day moving average of $228.53.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
