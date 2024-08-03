Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 930 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 101.8% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. 368,304 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

