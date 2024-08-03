Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $16.69 on Friday, reaching $206.31. 1,227,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $227.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.78 and a 200-day moving average of $193.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.73.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

