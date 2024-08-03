Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 29,077 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,077 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $132.50. The company had a trading volume of 78,561,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,147,232. The firm has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

