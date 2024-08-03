Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $8,034,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 10,184.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 384,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. 11,526,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,949,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

