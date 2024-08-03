Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 134,382 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $58,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $178,361,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,149,000 after buying an additional 335,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,135,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $11.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $410.30. 1,293,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,837. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $410.67. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

