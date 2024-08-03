Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Posts Earnings Results

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Myers Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.200 EPS.

Myers Industries Stock Down 7.4 %

NYSE MYE traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $14.39. 369,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $535.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

