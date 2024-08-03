NBW Capital LLC Acquires 1,411 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.60. The stock had a trading volume of 647,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,930. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.42. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $242.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. STERIS’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

