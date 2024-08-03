NBW Capital LLC Acquires 4,100 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. OneWater Marine makes up about 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 124,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

