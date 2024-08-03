NBW Capital LLC Has $10.12 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises 2.1% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after acquiring an additional 197,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,986,000 after acquiring an additional 168,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PHM stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.67. 1,964,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,011. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $135.62. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

