NBW Capital LLC Purchases 40,687 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000.

NYSEARCA EIDO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $20.30. 421,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,508. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $430.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

