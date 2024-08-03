NBW Capital LLC Purchases 6,271 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.48. 7,584,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,681. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

