NBW Capital LLC Sells 35,070 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,070 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. TD Cowen raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.35.

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,544 shares of company stock worth $6,273,484 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 915,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

