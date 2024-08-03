Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $177,803.10 and approximately $28,892.73 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,939,384 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

