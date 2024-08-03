Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $236.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.70.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $223.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $225.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.58%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,796. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after acquiring an additional 173,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $233,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,503,000 after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 95,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

