Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.31% and a negative net margin of 195.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance
Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.66. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nektar Therapeutics
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.