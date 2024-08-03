Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.31% and a negative net margin of 195.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.66. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $29,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,668.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nektar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,652,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $29,137.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,668.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,505 shares of company stock worth $165,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

