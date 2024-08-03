Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $646.71 and last traded at $637.82. 1,125,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,924,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $628.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $612.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $263.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,415 shares of company stock worth $47,477,222. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.