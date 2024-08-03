Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $219.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $216.00 to $219.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.16.

NBIX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.14. 799,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,810. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.41. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,695,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,695,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

