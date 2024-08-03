Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issues Earnings Results

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Newmark Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.150 EPS.

Newmark Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.07. 1,672,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,310. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $11.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

