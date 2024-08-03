NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Raymond James

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXE. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.83.

Shares of TSE NXE opened at C$7.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$12.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.13. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.82.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. Also, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

