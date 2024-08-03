NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

NextCure Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,582. NextCure has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.68.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 372,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 85,982 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

Featured Stories

