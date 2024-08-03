NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,034,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 10,184.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 384,357 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $74.01. 11,526,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,949,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

