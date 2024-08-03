Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7 billion-$8.7 billion.

Nintendo Stock Down 10.0 %

OTCMKTS NTDOY traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 2,413,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,728. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

