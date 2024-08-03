Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Holdings Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 686.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:NWN opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.53%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

