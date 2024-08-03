Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NCLH. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.93. 24,646,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,950,771. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

