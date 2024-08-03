Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.53 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.18.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.93 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

