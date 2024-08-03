Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.04

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.04 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.61 ($0.07). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.05.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

