Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.04

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.04 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.61 ($0.07). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
