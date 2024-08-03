Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Key forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $8.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

NYSE NMG opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $152.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.20% of Nouveau Monde Graphite worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

