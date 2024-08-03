NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.82. 65,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 68,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on NOVONIX in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NOVONIX stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NOVONIX were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

