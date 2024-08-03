NU (NYSE:NU) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $13.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NU from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.18.

NU traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 64,901,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,601,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. NU has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after buying an additional 92,015,719 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NU by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after buying an additional 54,681,625 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after buying an additional 40,992,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NU by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,223,000 after buying an additional 40,584,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NU by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after buying an additional 30,002,685 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

