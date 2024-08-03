Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAZ stock remained flat at $11.76 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,440. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

