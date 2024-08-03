Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.71. 32,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
