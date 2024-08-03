Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

NMZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 933,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,026. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

