Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NBB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.55. 61,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,932. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

