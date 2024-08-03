Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Trading Up 0.6% After Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.35. 93,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 68,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.