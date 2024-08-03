Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Trading Up 0.6% After Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.35. 93,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 68,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.