NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.36

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.36 and traded as high as C$13.46. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$13.22, with a volume of 2,026,067 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVA. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.23.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.38.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total transaction of C$369,350.96. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total value of C$369,350.96. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total transaction of C$638,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,334. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

