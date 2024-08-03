NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,890.89 or 0.99942019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

