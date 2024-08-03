NXU (NASDAQ:NXU) Shares Down 2.8%

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 62,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,435,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
NXU Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.
NXU (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter.
NXU Company Profile
Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.
