Oasys (OAS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.10 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Oasys has a market capitalization of $82.56 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Oasys

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03704511 USD and is down -6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,467,975.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

